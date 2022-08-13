IGNOU Extends Last Date For Fresh Admission To July 2022 Session

IGNOU July admission dates extended

The Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) has extended the last date for fresh admission to the July 2022 session. Candidates will now be able to apply online for programmes including undergraduate (UG) and postgraduate (PG) programmes for the July 2022 session till August 25. Students can apply online for the July 2022 session at ignouadmission.samarth.edu.in.

The university has also provided the candidates seeking admission to the UG and PG programmes with the facility for fee exemption.

“In a particular admission cycle, facility for fee exemption available to SC/ST students can be claimed for one programme only. If an applicant submits more than one application claiming fee exemption, all the applications shall be rejected,” IGNOU in its official website said.

Steps To Register For IGNOU July 2022 Session

Step 1: Go to the official website -- ignou.samarth.edu.in or ignou.ac.in

Step 2: Register with basic details and course opted for

Step 3: Using the details including enrollment number login again

Step 4: Fill the application form

Step 5: Submit and pay the application fee

IGNOU Admission 2022: Documents To Be Uploaded