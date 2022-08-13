  • Home
  • Education
  • IGNOU Extends Last Date For Fresh Admission To July 2022 Session

IGNOU Extends Last Date For Fresh Admission To July 2022 Session

Candidates will now be able to apply online for programmes including undergraduate (UG) and postgraduate (PG) programmes for the July 2022 session till August 25.

Education | Written By Mridusmita Deka | Updated: Aug 13, 2022 2:28 pm IST
How To Choose A Stream In Class 11 View More
08 Apr'22 05:00 PM to 08 Apr'22 06:00 PM IST

RELATED NEWS

IGNOU July 2022 Re-Registration Ends Today; Direct Link, Steps To Apply
IGNOU Launches Postgraduate Diploma In Electronic Media, Registration Open Till August 12
IGNOU July 2022 Re-registration Deadline Extended; Details Here
IGNOU Student Innovation Award 2022 Application Open; Register By September 30
IGNOU Launches New MBA, MCom Programmes; Details Here
IGNOU Courses After Class 12; List Of UG Programmes, How To Apply
IGNOU Extends Last Date For Fresh Admission To July 2022 Session
IGNOU July admission dates extended
New Delhi:

The Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) has extended the last date for fresh admission to the July 2022 session. Candidates will now be able to apply online for programmes including undergraduate (UG) and postgraduate (PG) programmes for the July 2022 session till August 25. Students can apply online for the July 2022 session at ignouadmission.samarth.edu.in.

The university has also provided the candidates seeking admission to the UG and PG programmes with the facility for fee exemption.

“In a particular admission cycle, facility for fee exemption available to SC/ST students can be claimed for one programme only. If an applicant submits more than one application claiming fee exemption, all the applications shall be rejected,” IGNOU in its official website said.

Steps To Register For IGNOU July 2022 Session

Step 1: Go to the official website -- ignou.samarth.edu.in or ignou.ac.in

Step 2: Register with basic details and course opted for

Step 3: Using the details including enrollment number login again

Step 4: Fill the application form

Step 5: Submit and pay the application fee

IGNOU Admission 2022: Documents To Be Uploaded

  1. Scanned Photograph (less than 100 KB)
  2. Scanned Signature (less than 100 KB)
  3. Scanned copy of Age Proof (less than 200 KB)
  4. Scanned copy of relevant Educational Qualification (less than 200 KB)
  5. Scanned Copy of Experience Certificate (if any) (less than 200 KB)
  6. Scanned Copy of Category Certificate, if SC/ST/OBC (less than 200 KB)
  7. Scanned Copy of BPL Certificate, if Below Poverty Line(less than 200 KB)
Click here for more Education News
IGNOU admission IGNOU July Admission
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
CUET UG Phase 4 Postponed For 11,000 Candidates To Accommodate Choice City For Exam Centre
CUET UG Phase 4 Postponed For 11,000 Candidates To Accommodate Choice City For Exam Centre
Digital University Kerala Admission 2022-23: Registrations Open For PhD Programmes
Digital University Kerala Admission 2022-23: Registrations Open For PhD Programmes
CAT 2022 Application Underway; List Of Other Management Entrance Test
CAT 2022 Application Underway; List Of Other Management Entrance Test
Trivandrum Medical College: Global Health Experts To Share Thoughts At Platinum Jubilee
Trivandrum Medical College: Global Health Experts To Share Thoughts At Platinum Jubilee
Rajasthan: Churu District Administration Launches 'Computer Sakhi' To Educate Rural Women
Rajasthan: Churu District Administration Launches 'Computer Sakhi' To Educate Rural Women
.......................... Advertisement ..........................