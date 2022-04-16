  • Home
IGNOU Extends Last Date For Application To BEd, BSc Nursing Entrance Exams

IGNOU June 2022 BEd, BSc Application: Candidates can now apply and register for the entrance test on the official website -- ignou.ac.in by April 24.

Education | Edited by Mridusmita Deka | Updated: Apr 16, 2022 6:29 pm IST
IGNOU BEd, BSc Nursing application deadline extended
New Delhi:

The Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) has extended the last date for application to BEd and NSc Nursing entrance exams. Earlier the last to apply for application to BEd and BSc Nursing was April 17. Candidates can now apply and register for the entrance test on the official website -- ignou.ac.in by April 24. To apply for the IGNOU January 2022 entrance exams, candidates will have to pay an application fee of Rs 1,000. The entrance test has been scheduled for May 8.

“With the approval of the Competent Authority, the last date for registration of BEd and BSc Nursing (Post Basic) entrance exam for January 2022 session is hereby extended upto April 24, 2022,” an IGNOU statement issued in this regard said.

Also the assignment submission last date for December 2021 Term-End Examination has been extended upto April 30, while for June 2022 Term-End Examination, the deadline for submission is May 15.

