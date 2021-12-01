IGNOU Extends Last Date For Admission To UG, PG Programmes

IGNOU fresh admission deadline extended

The Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) has extended the admission deadline for fresh admission to undergraduate (UG) and postgraduate (PG) programmes till December 7. Students can apply for the July 2021 session on the official IGNOU websites-- ignou.ac.in or ignouadmission.samarth.edu.in.

IGNOU has closed the application process for semester based exams. Candidates seeking admission to online distance learning mode based UG and PG can only apply.

An official statement by IGNOU reads, "IGNOU has extended the last date for Fresh Admission to PG and UG (ODL mode based) Programmes only (except Semester based programmes) for the July-2021 Session till 7th December 2021. The interested candidates can apply through Online Admission Portal for ODL programmes: https://ignouadmission.samarth.edu.in."

IGNOU July Session Admission 2021: How To Apply

Go to the official websites -- ignou.samarth.edu.in or ignou.ac.in

On the homepage, register using IGNOU ID and password

Candidates who are not registered already can click on ‘New registration’ tab

Upon successful login, IGNOU application form will appear on the screen

Fill the application form with asked details

Upload documents

Pay the application fee and submit

Take a print out for further reference

Candidates seeking admission to the UG and PG programmes can contact IGNOU through the following email id and contact numbers of Student Service Centre: ssc@ignou.ac.in, 011-29572513, and 29572514