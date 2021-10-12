IGNOU Extends Last Date For Admission To Online UG, PG Programmes
The last date of fresh admissions to ODL and online UG, PG Programmes for the July 2021 Session is October 25, 2021.
The Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) has extended the last date for admission to open and distance learning (ODL) and online programmes for the July 2021 session. Students seeking admission to undergraduate and postgraduate courses at IGNOU will now be able to register till October 25.
However, the extension in last date does not apply to the Certificate, Diploma/ Postgraduate Diploma and Awareness Programms of the university.
Students can apply online for the July 2021 session of UG and PG courses at ignouadmission.samarth.edu.in.
The university has also provided the candidates seeking admission to the UG and PG programmes with service centre helpline email id and contact numbers. These are --
- Student Service Centre: ssc@ignou.ac.in, 011-29572513, and 29572514
- Student Registration Division: csrc@ignou.ac.in
- 011-29571301, 29571528
- Any of the Regional Centres/Study Centres of the University
IGNOU offers programmes in disciplines including undergraduate, postgraduate, postgraduate diploma and diploma, postgraduate certificate and certificate programmes and appreciation/ awareness programmes.
Steps To Register For IGNOU For July 2021 Session
Step 1: Go to the official website -- ignou.samarth.edu.in or ignou.ac.in
Step 2: Register with basic details and course opted for
Step 3: Using the details including enrollment number login again
Step 4: Fill the application form
Step 5: Submit and pay the application fee