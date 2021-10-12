IGNOU Extends Last Date For Admission To Online UG, PG Programmes

IGNOU July 2021 session: admission dates extended

The Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) has extended the last date for admission to open and distance learning (ODL) and online programmes for the July 2021 session. Students seeking admission to undergraduate and postgraduate courses at IGNOU will now be able to register till October 25.

However, the extension in last date does not apply to the Certificate, Diploma/ Postgraduate Diploma and Awareness Programms of the university.

Students can apply online for the July 2021 session of UG and PG courses at ignouadmission.samarth.edu.in.

The university has also provided the candidates seeking admission to the UG and PG programmes with service centre helpline email id and contact numbers. These are --

Student Service Centre: ssc@ignou.ac.in, 011-29572513, and 29572514

Student Registration Division: csrc@ignou.ac.in

011-29571301, 29571528

Any of the Regional Centres/Study Centres of the University

IGNOU offers programmes in disciplines including undergraduate, postgraduate, postgraduate diploma and diploma, postgraduate certificate and certificate programmes and appreciation/ awareness programmes.

Steps To Register For IGNOU For July 2021 Session

Step 1: Go to the official website -- ignou.samarth.edu.in or ignou.ac.in

Step 2: Register with basic details and course opted for

Step 3: Using the details including enrollment number login again

Step 4: Fill the application form

Step 5: Submit and pay the application fee