IGNOU Extends Last Date For Admission To Online, ODL Programmes For July 2022 Session

Applicants will now be able to apply online for IGNOU undergraduate (UG) and postgraduate (PG) programmes for the July 2022 session till September 30. Students can apply online for the July 2022 session at ignouadmission.samarth.edu.in.

Updated: Sep 23, 2022 1:56 pm IST

New Delhi:

The Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) has extended the last date for fresh admission online and online distance learning programmes to the July 2022 session. Applicants will now be able to apply online for IGNOU undergraduate (UG) and postgraduate (PG) programmes for the July 2022 session till September 30. Students can apply online for the July 2022 session at ignouadmission.samarth.edu.in.

“The last date of Fresh Admissions for all the Programmes both for Online and ODL modes for the July 2022 Session has been extended till 30th September 2022,” an official statement issued on September 23 said.

IGNOU has provided the candidates seeking admission to the UG and PG programmes with the facility for fee exemption. “In a particular admission cycle, facility for fee exemption available to SC/ST students can be claimed for one programme only. If an applicant submits more than one application claiming fee exemption, all the applications shall be rejected,” IGNOU in its official website said.

Steps To Register For IGNOU For July 2022 Session

Step 1: Go to the official website -- ignou.samarth.edu.in or ignou.ac.in

Step 2: Register with basic details and course opted for

Step 3: Using the details including enrollment number login again

Step 4: Fill the application form

Step 5: Submit and pay the application fee

IGNOU Admission To ODL, Online Programmes 2022: Documents To Be Uploaded

  • Scanned Photograph (less than 100 KB)
  • Scanned Signature (less than 100 KB)
  • Scanned copy of Age Proof (less than 200 KB)
  • Scanned copy of relevant Educational Qualification (less than 200 KB)
  • Scanned Copy of Experience Certificate (if any) (less than 200 KB)
  • Scanned Copy of Category Certificate, if SC/ST/OBC (less than 200 KB)
  • Scanned Copy of BPL Certificate, if Below Poverty Line(less than 200 KB)
