IGNOU Extends Last Date For Admission To July 2022 Session’s UG, PG Online, ODL Programmes

IGNOU registration deadline extended for online, ODL programmes

The Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) has extended the deadline to register for undergraduate and postgraduate programmes for the July 2022 session. Candidates can now register for fresh admission to online and online distance learning programmes till October 10. However, the last date is not extended for certificate and semester-based programmes.

“The last date of Fresh Admissions for PG and UG Programme, both for Online and ODL mode (except certificate and semester-based Programme) for the July 2022 Session has been extended till 10th October 2022,” an IGNOU statement said.

IGNOU has also provided the applicants seeking admission to the UG and PG programmes with the facility for fee exemption. “In a particular admission cycle, facility for fee exemption available to SC/ST students can be claimed for one programme only. If an applicant submits more than one application claiming fee exemption, all the applications shall be rejected,” IGNOU in its official website said.

Steps To Register For IGNOU For July 2022 Session

Step 1: Go to the official website -- ignou.samarth.edu.in or ignou.ac.in

Step 2: Register with basic details and course opted for

Step 3: Using the details including enrollment number login again

Step 4: Fill the application form

Step 5: Submit and pay the application fee