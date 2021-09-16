  • Home
  • IGNOU Extends Last Date For Admission To July 2021 Session Distance Learning Programmes

IGNOU July 2021 Session: The Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) has extended the last date for fresh admission to online distance learning (ODL) and online programmes for the July 2021 session.

Education | Edited by Mridusmita Deka | Updated: Sep 16, 2021 3:25 pm IST

IGNOU extends last date for fresh registration
New Delhi:

The Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) has extended the last date for fresh admission to online distance learning (ODL) and online programmes for the July 2021 session. Students can now apply online at ignouadmission.samarth.edu.in till September 23.

“The last date of Fresh Admission for the July 2021 Session for ODL & Online Programmes has further been extended by the University till 23rd September 2021. The interested candidates can apply through Online Admission Portal for ODL programmes: ignouadmission.samarth.edu.in.” read an official statement.

Students seeking admission to ODL and online programmes will have to first register at the university website with the details including names, education details and selection of programmes.

IGNOU offers programmes in disciplines including undergraduate, postgraduate, postgraduate diploma and diploma, postgraduate certificate and certificate programmes and appreciation/ awareness programmes.

Steps To Register For IGNOU For July 2021 Session

Step 1: Go to the official website -- ignou.samarth.edu.in or ignou.ac.in

Step 2: Register with basic details and course opted for

Step 3: Using the details including enrollment number login again

Step 4: Fill the application form

Step 5: Submit and pay the application fee

Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU)
