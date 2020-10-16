IGNOU July 2020 Session: Admission Dates Extended Till October 25

The Indira Gandhi National Open University, commonly known as IGNOU, has extended the last date for online registration of admission to the July 2020 session till October 25. Students can now register online for admission to different postgraduate and undergraduate degree programmes to the university till October 25. This extension of last dates till October 25, however, does not include admission to certificate and semester-based programmes in IGNOU for the July 2020 session.

The programmes offered by IGNOU for the July 2020 session include bachelor’s degree programmes, bachelor’s honours degree programmes and masters degree programmes.

IGNOU 2020 July Session - Admission Process

Step 1: Visit ignouadmission.samarth.edu.in

Step 2: Download and check the Prospectus for detailed information on programmes and university rules

Step 3: On the registration window, insert the login credentials

Step 4: Submit

Step 5: Login again with the username and passwords

Step 6: Fill the details required

Step 7: Pay the IGNOU July session application fee

Candidates will be required to upload certain documents in specified formats for admission to IGNOU July 2020 session during the time of online application. The following documents are to be uploaded: