  • IGNOU Extends June TEE Project Submission Date Till August 31

Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) has extended the last date for the submission of various academic assignments related to the June term end exam (TEE) 2021 till August 31.

Education | Written By Devanshe Pandey | Updated: Aug 11, 2021 6:21 pm IST

New Delhi:

Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) has extended the last date for the submission of various academic assignments related to the June term end exam (TEE) 2021 till August 31. Students can submit their pending assignments including project report, dissertation, field work journal and internship either in soft copy or in hard copy, said IGNOU in a statement.

IGNOU has given this extension to the students as many students were not able to submit their assignments on time. The university has also made this announcement on its official Twitter handle.

IGNOU on the social media handle said: “IGNOU allows submission of Assignment, Project Report, Dissertation, Field Work Journal, Internship, etc. for TEE June 2021 till 31st August 2021 as a special case.”

Students who have applied for TEE June 2021 should finish their assignments, research, etc within the deadline to clear the term end exam.

IGNOU TEE June 2021 exams for the final year students started on August 3 and will end on September 9. The exams will be held in two slots on exam days, from 10 am to 1 pm and from 2 pm to 5 pm.

However, the students who are not able to appear for the TEE June 2021 will be given another opportunity to appear in December and the registration dates, in this case, will be extended to December 2021.

IGNOU offers different courses in undergraduate (UG), postgraduate (PG), and many research-level programs. Along with these the university also provides many diplomas, certificates, and vocational training courses.

