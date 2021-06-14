IGNOU Extends June TEE 2021 Exam Form, Assignment Submission Deadline

  • Home
IGNOU June TEE 2021: The university has extended the assignment submission date for both the online and physical submission till June 30.

Education | Written By Mridusmita Deka | Updated: Jun 14, 2021 4:48 pm IST

IGNOU extends June TEE exam form, assignment submission deadline
New Delhi:

The Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) has extended the last date to submit the June 2021 term-end exam (TEE) application form. Apart from the June TEE application submission deadline, the university has also extended the deadline to submit assignments, project reports, field work journals, dissertation, and internships till June 30, 2021. Students enrolled for the June TEE can submit their assignments till the end of this month in online and physical mode at the respective study centres.

Direct link to submit IGNOU June TEE 2021 assignments

“Online / Physical submission of Assignments for the Term-end Examination, June 2021,” read an IGNOU statement.

It further stated: “ Online / Physical submission of Project Reports, Dissertation, Internship, Field Work Journal, etc. for the Term-end Examination, June 2021.”

The university will also accept the DECE 4 project report for the June 2020 and December 2020 TEE. “Online / Physical re-submission of DECE4 Project Report for the Programme of DECE for the Term-end Examinations, June 2020 and December 2020 along with the payment of fee of Rs1,000,” the university statement read.

To submit assignments, learners are required to login to the official website with their enrollment number, programme name, and date of birth.

“The learners may ensure that while submitting the final project through online mode, the Proposal Proforma is duly approved in original, along with “Synopsis” and Bio-data of the project guide and originality certificate is duly signed by both the Student and the Project Guide with date to be incorporated (wherever applicable),” the university has instructed.

As per IGNOU instructions, while uploading digital copy of projects, learners should ensure that scanned pages are clear and not blurred, sequence is correct, pages are well lighted, and orientation of pages is the same – should not change between portrait and landscape.

