IGNOU Extends June 2021 TEE Assignment Submission Deadline

IGNOU June TEE assignment submission last date extended (representational)

The Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) has extended the last date to submit assignments for the June Term End Examination (TEE) 2021. Learners can submit their assignments, project reports; internship, fieldwork journal, dissertation, etc for TEE June 2021 up to June 15, the university said. Earlier, the last date for submission of assignments was May 31.

“IGNOU extends the last date for submission of Assignments/Project Reports/Internship/Field Work Journal/Dissertation etc., for TEE, June 2021 up to 15th June, 2021,” the university tweeted on May 31.

IGNOU extends the last date for submission of Assignments/Project Reports/Internship/Field Work Journal/Dissertation etc., for TEE, June 2021 up to 15th June, 2021 pic.twitter.com/gjYdx53paO — IGNOU (@OfficialIGNOU) May 31, 2021

Many learners were demanding for an extension of the assignment submission deadline, stating lack of resources due to COVID-19 lockdown. Some others had said they are affected by Cyclone Yaas and therefore require an extension.

Quoting some tweets, the institute on May 30 clarified that it is yet to extend the deadline.

“Please be advised that the university has not issued any notification with regard to extension of submission date for Assignments or Practicals for June 2021 Term End Examinations,” the IGNOU had said.

Please be advised that the university has not issued any notification with regard to extension of submission date for Assignments or Practicals for June 2021 Term End Examinations. — IGNOU (@OfficialIGNOU) May 30, 2021

IGNOU’s decision to extend the deadline has come as a relief to students. While some have a hilarious take on the university's decision, others are thankful.

Agar aj date extend krna hi tha...to kal wo dikhawe wali tweet q ki bro🤷....

Tumhare chakkar me meri raton ki neend chali gyi🙂 — Fakiya Firdush (@FFirdush) May 31, 2021

Thank you so much, you're a lifesaver. Every day I see students struggling with their university administration not caring for their lives/mental health. I'm so glad that y'all exist. — cronch (@bicclasagna) May 31, 2021

The notification is also available on the official website, ignou.ac.in.