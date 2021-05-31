  • Home
  • Education
  • IGNOU Extends June 2021 TEE Assignment Submission Deadline

IGNOU Extends June 2021 TEE Assignment Submission Deadline

The Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) has extended the last date to submit assignments for the June Term End Examination (TEE) 2021.

Education | Edited by Bishal Kalita | Updated: May 31, 2021 10:44 pm IST | Source: Careers360

RELATED NEWS

No Extensions For Submitting June 2021 TEE Assignments, Projects: IGNOU
IGNOU Launches Online Degree Management System; Details Here
IGNOU December TEE Result 2020 Declared; Direct Link
IGNOU Extends Last Date To Submit December TEE Re-Evaluation Form
IGNOU TEE Result: Apply Online For Re-Evaluation Of December 2020 Term End Exam
IGNOU June TEE 2021 Postponed In View Of COVID-19
IGNOU Extends June 2021 TEE Assignment Submission Deadline
IGNOU June TEE assignment submission last date extended (representational)
New Delhi:

The Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) has extended the last date to submit assignments for the June Term End Examination (TEE) 2021. Learners can submit their assignments, project reports; internship, fieldwork journal, dissertation, etc for TEE June 2021 up to June 15, the university said. Earlier, the last date for submission of assignments was May 31.

“IGNOU extends the last date for submission of Assignments/Project Reports/Internship/Field Work Journal/Dissertation etc., for TEE, June 2021 up to 15th June, 2021,” the university tweeted on May 31.

Many learners were demanding for an extension of the assignment submission deadline, stating lack of resources due to COVID-19 lockdown. Some others had said they are affected by Cyclone Yaas and therefore require an extension.

Quoting some tweets, the institute on May 30 clarified that it is yet to extend the deadline.

“Please be advised that the university has not issued any notification with regard to extension of submission date for Assignments or Practicals for June 2021 Term End Examinations,” the IGNOU had said.

IGNOU’s decision to extend the deadline has come as a relief to students. While some have a hilarious take on the university's decision, others are thankful.

The notification is also available on the official website, ignou.ac.in.

Click here for more Education News
Education News Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) IGNOU June exam
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
TS EAMCET 2021 Registration Ends Soon
TS EAMCET 2021 Registration Ends Soon
CBSE Class 12 Board Exam 2021 LIVE Updates: Major Announcements, Highlights
Live | CBSE Class 12 Board Exam 2021 LIVE Updates: Major Announcements, Highlights
NEP To Be Implemented From This Academic Year: Karnataka Deputy CM
NEP To Be Implemented From This Academic Year: Karnataka Deputy CM
Class 12 Exams Should Be Conducted, Options Can Be Given To Students: RSS-Affiliate
Class 12 Exams Should Be Conducted, Options Can Be Given To Students: RSS-Affiliate
IIT Ropar Develops Temperature Data Logger Device For Cold Chain Monitoring
IIT Ropar Develops Temperature Data Logger Device For Cold Chain Monitoring
.......................... Advertisement ..........................