IGNOU Extends July Session Registration 2022 Deadline Till October 27

IGNOU July 2022 Admission: The Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) has extended the July 2022 session admission till October 27, which was scheduled to be closed on October 20. The candidates can apply online for the undergraduate, postgraduate programmes on the official website- ignou.ac.in. "July 2022 admission cycle - last date for submission of application (except certificate and semester-based programmes) - October 27, 2022," IGNOU notification mentioned.

The IGNOU July admission 2022 registration was earlier extended on multiple occasions; the application process was scheduled to be closed on September 30 which was extended to October 10, and further to October 20. Candidates are required to produce scanned copies of photograph, signature, age proof, relevant educational qualification, copy of experience certificate, category certificate (if any), and copy of BPL certificate (if any).

IGNOU July Admission 2022: How To Apply At Ignou.ac.in

Visit the official website- ignou.ac.in Click on July session 2022 admission registration link Click for new registration Enter details, upload necessary documents Click on submit Download, and take a print out for further reference.

