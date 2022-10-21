  • Home
  • Education
  • IGNOU Extends July Session Registration 2022 Deadline Till October 27

IGNOU Extends July Session Registration 2022 Deadline Till October 27

IGNOU July 2022 Admission: The candidates can apply online for the undergraduate, postgraduate programmes on the official website- ignou.ac.in till October 27

Education | Edited by Arnab Mitra | Updated: Oct 21, 2022 2:44 pm IST

RELATED NEWS

IGNOU Admission 2022: July Session Registration Ends Today At Ignou.ac.in
IGNOU Launches Internship Portal For Library And Information Science Programme
IGNOU To Organise Campus Placement Drive Tomorrow; Details Here
IGNOU July 2022 Session Admission Ends Today For UG, PG Online, ODL Programmes
IGNOU Announces Tentative Datesheet Of December 2022 TEE Exams
IGNOU Extends Last Date For Admission To July 2022 Session’s UG, PG Online, ODL Programmes
IGNOU Extends July Session Registration 2022 Deadline Till October 27
Apply till October 27 at ignou.ac.in
Image credit: shutterstock.com

IGNOU July 2022 Admission: The Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) has extended the July 2022 session admission till October 27, which was scheduled to be closed on October 20. The candidates can apply online for the undergraduate, postgraduate programmes on the official website- ignou.ac.in. "July 2022 admission cycle - last date for submission of application (except certificate and semester-based programmes) - October 27, 2022," IGNOU notification mentioned.

The IGNOU July admission 2022 registration was earlier extended on multiple occasions; the application process was scheduled to be closed on September 30 which was extended to October 10, and further to October 20. Candidates are required to produce scanned copies of photograph, signature, age proof, relevant educational qualification, copy of experience certificate, category certificate (if any), and copy of BPL certificate (if any).

IGNOU July Admission 2022: How To Apply At Ignou.ac.in

  1. Visit the official website- ignou.ac.in
  2. Click on July session 2022 admission registration link
  3. Click for new registration
  4. Enter details, upload necessary documents
  5. Click on submit
  6. Download, and take a print out for further reference.

For details on July 2022 session registration, please visit the official website- ignou.ac.in.

Click here for more Education News
Indira Gandhi National Open University, New Delhi IGNOU July session
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
Covid Forced Schools, Colleges To Be More Dynamic Than Ever; Here Are 5 Trends That Followed
Covid Forced Schools, Colleges To Be More Dynamic Than Ever; Here Are 5 Trends That Followed
Haryana Announces October 27 Holiday For Schools On Bhai Dooj
Haryana Announces October 27 Holiday For Schools On Bhai Dooj
MP NEET UG Counselling 2022 Merit List To Be Out Today
MP NEET UG Counselling 2022 Merit List To Be Out Today
New National Curriculum Framework 'Helpful In All-Round Development', Says Students' Union
New National Curriculum Framework 'Helpful In All-Round Development', Says Students' Union
CAT 2022 Admit Card Next Week; Exam Pattern, Key Points Here
CAT 2022 Admit Card Next Week; Exam Pattern, Key Points Here
.......................... Advertisement ..........................