IGNOU Extends July 2022 Admission Deadline Till October 10

IGNOU July Admission 2022: The Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) has extended the IGNOU July 2022 session admission deadline. Candidates can now register for the Open and Distance Learning (ODL), distance learning and online undergraduate and postgraduate programmes till October 10, 2022. Earlier, the last date of the IGNOU July 2022 session application was September 30. Candidates can do the registration process through the official website – ignouadmission.samarth.edu.in.

The IGNOU official notice reads, “The last date of fresh admission for PG and UG programme online and ODL mode except certificate and semester based programme has been extended till October 10, 2022”.

Candidates at the time of the registration process will need scanned copies of their photograph, signature, age proof, relevant educational qualification, copy of experience certificate, category certificate (if any), and copy of BPL certificate (if any).

IGNOU Admission 2022: Steps To Apply