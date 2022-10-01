  • Home
IGNOU Extends July 2022 Admission Deadline Till October 10

Candidates can do the July 2022 session registration process through the website – ignouadmission.samarth.edu.in.

Education | Written By Arpita Das | Updated: Oct 1, 2022 5:37 pm IST

IGNOU Extends July 2022 Admission Deadline Till October 10
The last date of the IGNOU July 2022 session application is October 10.

IGNOU July Admission 2022: The Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) has extended the IGNOU July 2022 session admission deadline. Candidates can now register for the Open and Distance Learning (ODL), distance learning and online undergraduate and postgraduate programmes till October 10, 2022. Earlier, the last date of the IGNOU July 2022 session application was September 30. Candidates can do the registration process through the official website – ignouadmission.samarth.edu.in.

IGNOU July 2022 Session Admission Direct Link

The IGNOU official notice reads, “The last date of fresh admission for PG and UG programme online and ODL mode except certificate and semester based programme has been extended till October 10, 2022”.

Candidates at the time of the registration process will need scanned copies of their photograph, signature, age proof, relevant educational qualification, copy of experience certificate, category certificate (if any), and copy of BPL certificate (if any).

IGNOU Admission 2022: Steps To Apply

  • Visit the official website - ignou.ac.in.
  • On the homepage, click on the registration link.
  • Then click on the “Click Here for New Registration”.
  • Fill up the registration form and click on “Register”.
  • Fill in the IGNOU application form, upload the necessary documents, pay the fees and then click on submit.
  • Download the application form and take a printout of it for further reference.
