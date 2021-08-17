IGNOU Extends July 2021 Re-Registration Deadline

Students can re-register for IGNOU July 2021 till August 31

Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) has extended the last date of re-registration for the July 2021 session. Students can complete the process by August 31. To re-register visit the official website- onlinerr.ignou.ac.in. Previously, the online re-registration window was slated to close on August 16.

Students can also log in through the Samarth Portal-ignou.samarth.edu.in and re-register themselves. Learners will have to fill in their enrolment number and password along with the captcha verification.

IGNOU July Admission 2021: How to re-register

Go to the official website of IGNOU- ignou.ac.in

Alternatively, log in to the Samarth Portal – ignou.samarth.edu.in, using your enrolment number and password

On the website’s homepage, click on the ‘Online Re-Registration for July 2021 session extended till 31st August 2021’ link

Candidates will be redirected to a new page

Scroll down to find the ‘Re-registration’ tab

Enter your enrolment number and password

Fill in the asked details on the displayed application form

Click on ‘Submit’

Take a printout and keep it for future use

IGNOU has provided some guidelines regarding the payment of application fees. Learners should use their own card or net banking to make payments. They can also make payments through UPI, including BHIM App. Students of the International Division may use online payment options available to them.

In case online payment made by the student does not get updated, they are not supposed to do the second payment immediately. Students should wait for a day and check the payment status.

In case any student pays the application fee twice, one of the payments shall be refunded to the respective account.

Students registering or re-registering for IGNOU July Admission 2021 will be required to submit essential documents and details including- marital status, email id and alternate email id, guardian’s relation, category, mobile number, scholarship details, and religion.