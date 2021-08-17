  • Home
  • Education
  • IGNOU Extends July 2021 Re-Registration Deadline

IGNOU Extends July 2021 Re-Registration Deadline

Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) has extended the last date of re-registration for the July 2021 session. Students can complete the process by August 31. To re-register visit the official website- onlinerr.ignou.ac.in.

Education | Written By Devanshe Pandey | Updated: Aug 17, 2021 3:46 pm IST

RELATED NEWS

IGNOU Opens Application For Student Innovation Award 2021; Invites Entries
IGNOU Extends June TEE Project Submission Date Till August 31
IGNOU To Deliver Courses In Malayalam Through SWAYAM: Education Minister
IGNOU Announces June TEE UG, PG Exam Dates
IGNOU TEE June 2021 Hall Ticket Released, Here’s Direct Link
Minister Of State For Education Launches IGNOU’s New PG Diploma Programme
IGNOU Extends July 2021 Re-Registration Deadline
Students can re-register for IGNOU July 2021 till August 31
New Delhi:

Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) has extended the last date of re-registration for the July 2021 session. Students can complete the process by August 31. To re-register visit the official website- onlinerr.ignou.ac.in. Previously, the online re-registration window was slated to close on August 16.

Students can also log in through the Samarth Portal-ignou.samarth.edu.in and re-register themselves. Learners will have to fill in their enrolment number and password along with the captcha verification.

IGNOU July Admission 2021: How to re-register

  • Go to the official website of IGNOU- ignou.ac.in

  • Alternatively, log in to the Samarth Portal – ignou.samarth.edu.in, using your enrolment number and password

  • On the website’s homepage, click on the ‘Online Re-Registration for July 2021 session extended till 31st August 2021’ link

  • Candidates will be redirected to a new page

  • Scroll down to find the ‘Re-registration’ tab

  • Enter your enrolment number and password

  • Fill in the asked details on the displayed application form

  • Click on ‘Submit’

  • Take a printout and keep it for future use

IGNOU has provided some guidelines regarding the payment of application fees. Learners should use their own card or net banking to make payments. They can also make payments through UPI, including BHIM App. Students of the International Division may use online payment options available to them.

In case online payment made by the student does not get updated, they are not supposed to do the second payment immediately. Students should wait for a day and check the payment status.

In case any student pays the application fee twice, one of the payments shall be refunded to the respective account.

Students registering or re-registering for IGNOU July Admission 2021 will be required to submit essential documents and details including- marital status, email id and alternate email id, guardian’s relation, category, mobile number, scholarship details, and religion.

Click here for more Education News
Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) IGNOU July session
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
Delhi High Court Dismisses Plea Of Underage Student Seeking Permission To Sit In NEET 2021
Delhi High Court Dismisses Plea Of Underage Student Seeking Permission To Sit In NEET 2021
Mumbai University UG Admission 2021: MU Releases First Merit List For Different Colleges
Mumbai University UG Admission 2021: MU Releases First Merit List For Different Colleges
Mumbai University UG First Merit List 2021, Admission Cut-Offs: Updates
Mumbai University UG First Merit List 2021, Admission Cut-Offs: Updates
Afghan Students In Karnataka Worried About Their Future And Family
Afghan Students In Karnataka Worried About Their Future And Family
Haryana Open School Improvement Exam 2021 In September; Check Details
Haryana Open School Improvement Exam 2021 In September; Check Details
.......................... Advertisement ..........................