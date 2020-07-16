IGNOU Extends Last Date For Assignment Submission

The Indira Gandhi National Open University, or IGNOU, has extended the last date for the submission of examination forms, assignments and project reports till July 31. The online examination forms for the term-end exam June 2020 can also be submitted till July 31 without the payment of late fee.

“Submission of Assignments- Online through email or offline by physical submission at Study Centres and Submission of Project Reports and other components- online submission through online software link at homepage of the University’s website (www.ignou.ac.in) or offline by way of physical submission at IGNOU Headquarters/ Regional Centres, as the case may be,” read an IGNOU statement.

The university, this year, has also provided for an option to submit the term-end examination assignments online through a designated link. The students, however, are required to obtain a digital approval in a prescribed format of the guide or supervisor through an email before submitting the IGNOU assignments online.

The university will receive the assignments and project reports of the already-registered IGNOU students of the July session (annual programme) and January session (semester-based-programme) till July 31. This extension of deadline also encompasses assignments relating to internships etc.

The increase in the number of active coronavirus cases in the country have led to the repeated extensions of the IGNOU’s deadlines for submission of examination forms, assignments and project reports. Earlier, the last date for submission was July 15.