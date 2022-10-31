IGNOU Extends December TEE 2022 Exam Form Submission Deadline

Image credit: File IGNOU will conduct the December TEE 2022 from December 2 to January 5

IGNOU December TEE 2022: The Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) has extended the last date to submit forms for the December Term End Examination (TEE 2022). The candidates can now apply online till November 10, the TEE 2022 registration was earlier scheduled to be closed on October 31. The TEE 2022 application form will be available on the official website- exam.ignou.ac.in.

The December TEE 2022 application fee is Rs 200 per course, while candidates can apply online on the official website- exam.ignou.ac.in from November 11 to 15 with a late fee of Rs 1,100. IGNOU will conduct the December TEE 2022 from December 2 to January 5. The TEE 2022 will be held in two shifts; morning shift from 10 am to 1 pm and afternoon shift from 2 pm to 5 pm. ALSO READ | IGNOU Revises December TEE 2022 Datesheets

IGNOU December TEE 2022 Registration At Exam.ignou.ac.in: How To Apply

Click on IGNOU December TEE 2022 form link at ignou.ac.in Enter the details and upload documents Pay the IGNOU December TEE 2022 application fee Click on submit Download and take a print out for further reference.

Meanwhile, the deadline to submit final project/ dissertation/ field work journals/ internship reports through online mode for DEC-2022 TEE is November 30. Also, the last date to submit assignments is October 31. For details on December TEE 2022, please visit the official website- ignou.ac.in.