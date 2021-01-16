IGNOU Extends December TEE 2020 Assignment Submission Deadline

  • Home
IGNOU December TEE 2020: The University has extended the assignment submission date for both the online and physical submission till January 31.

Education | Edited by Mridusmita Deka | Updated: Jan 16, 2021 2:36 pm IST | Source: Careers360

New Delhi:

The Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) has extended the last date to submit the assignments, project reports, field work journals, dissertation, and internships till January 31, 2021 for the December term-end examinations 2020 (TEE). Students enrolled for the December TEE can submit their assignments till the end of this month in online and physical mode at the respective study centres.

“Submission of Assignments for the Term End Exam, December, 2020- both online and physical submission, extended upto 31st January, 2021,” read an IGNOU statement.

It further stated: “Submission of Project Report, Field Work Journals, Dissertation, Internship etc., for the Term-end Examination, December, 2020- both for online submission and physical submission extended upto 31st January, 2021.”

Due to the coronavirus induced lockdown and its associated social distancing norms, IGNOU has been using social media, FM radio and television channels like Gyan Vani and Gyan Darshan to provide support services to the students. The university is also conducting online classes apart from providing self learning material in printed and digital forms, multimedia material and offering online certificate courses.

The university on Friday, January 15, has decided to extend the last date of IGNOU re-registration for January session till January 31. The students can register for the January session online at ‘Samarth’ platform. This is applicable to students studying for undergraduate, postgraduate or semester-based courses of two or three-year duration. Students can register at the official website of IGNOU -- ignou.samarth.edu.in -- for the online courses.

