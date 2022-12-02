IGNOU Extends December 2022 TEE Assignment Submission Deadline Till December 15

IGNOU Extends December 2022 TEE Assignment Submission

IGNOU December TEE 2022: The Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) has further extended the last date to submit assignments, project reports, fieldwork journals, dissertations, internship reports and DECE project reports for the Term-End Examination (TEE) December 2022. Candidates can now submit the hard copy or soft copy of the assignments for both Open and Distance Learning (ODL) and online programmes till December 15, 2022. The IGNOU December TEE 2022 assignment can be submitted by the students through the official website of IGNOU-- ignou.ac.in.

IGNOU’s official notice reads: “With the approval of the competent authority, the last date for submission of assignments (both in hard copy and soft copy), project reports, fieldwork journals (practicum), dissertation and internship reports and DECE project reports for December 2022 TEE for both ODL and online programmes has been further extended upto 15th December, 2022”.

Extension of the last date for submission of Assignments, Project Reports, Field Work Journal (Practicum), Dissertation and Internship Report and DECE Project Reports for December, 2022 TEE for both ODL and Online Programmes pic.twitter.com/rte3RVQx1b — IGNOU (@OfficialIGNOU) December 2, 2022

The IGNOU December TEE 2022 exam started today, December 2. The exam will be held in two shifts from 10 am to 1 pm and from 2 pm to 5 pm. The examination will be held till January 9, 2023.

Earlier as well, IGNOU extended the last date to submit assignments for the December TEE 2022. Candidates were asked to submit their assignments, final project, dissertation, fieldwork journals, and internship reports first by September 30, then till October 31 and again till November 30.