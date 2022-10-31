IGNOU Extends December 2022 TEE Assignment Submission Deadline For ODL, Online Programmes

IGNOU extends December 2022 TEE assignment submission deadline.

IGNOU December TEE 2022: The Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) has extended the December 2022 term-end examinations (TEE) assignment submission deadline. Candidates enrolled for December 2022 TEE can now submit the hard copy or soft copy of the assignments for both Open and Distance Learning (ODL) and online programmes till November 30, 2022. The IGNOU December TEE 2022 assignment can be submitted by the students through the official website of IGNOU-- ignou.ac.in.

The IGNOU official notice reads: “With the approval of the Competent Authority, the last date for submission of assignments (both in hard copy and soft copy) for Term End Examinations, December-2022 for both ODL and Online programmes has been further extended up to 30th November, 2022.”

Extension of Last Date for Submission of Assignments for December- 2022 TEE pic.twitter.com/doSWUYAZLn — IGNOU (@OfficialIGNOU) October 31, 2022

Earlier as well IGNOU extended the last date to submit assignments for the December 2022 TEE. The candidates were asked to submit their assignments, final project, dissertation, fieldwork journals, and internship reports first by September 30 and then on October 31, 2022.

Moreover, IGNOU has also extended the deadline to submit the application forms for the December TEE 2022 till November 10. The December TEE 2022 application fee is Rs 200 per course, while candidates can also apply online from November 11 to 15 by paying a late fee of Rs 1,100.