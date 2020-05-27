IGNOU Extends Deadline To Submit Form For June Term End Exam 2020

  • Home
IGNOU has extended the deadline for exam form submission for the June Term End Exam. Students can submit examination form online through the link available on IGNOU website.

Education | Edited by Anisha Kumari | Updated: May 27, 2020 9:50 am IST

IGNOU has extended exam form submisison deadline for June TEE
New Delhi:

IGNOU has extended the deadline for exam form submission for the June Term End Exam. Earlier, the last date to submit the exam form for June Term End Exam 2020 was May 31. The last date has been extended to June 15. Students can submit examination form online through the link available on IGNOU website.

IGNOU, previously, had extended exam form submission deadline twice from April 30 to May 15.

IGNOU offers its courses in two sessions - January and July. Students who had taken admission in the July session will appear for June Term End Exam. However, the exams which were to begin from June 1 will be held later.

The University has not released any tentative calendar for when it will hold the June Term End Exam for 2020.

The University has also made provisions for students to submit their assignments and project reports online in view of the lockdown and closing of all educational institutes. The last date to submit assignments has also been extended till June 15. Students should note that they will not be allowed to appear for the exam if they do not submit assignments and project reports (if required), assigned for their session.

