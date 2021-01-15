IGNOU Extends Deadline Of Re-registration For January Session

  • Home
Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) has extended the last date of re-registration for January session till January 31. The students can register for the session online at ‘Samarth’ platform initiated by the government to conduct online courses for various universities. Indira Gandhi Natio

Written By Bhoomika Aggarwal | Updated: Jan 15, 2021

New Delhi:

Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) has extended the last date of re-registration for January session till January 31. The students can register for the session online at ‘Samarth’ platform initiated by the government to conduct online courses for various universities. This is applicable to students studying for undergraduate, postgraduate or semester-based courses of two or three-year duration. The interested students can visit the official website of IGNOU-Samarth ignou.samarth.edu.in to register themselves for the online courses.

The students can register themselves at the portal and make online payment to confirm their admission.

Direct link to register for IGNOU-Samarth courses 2021

Steps to re-register for online IGNOU-Samarth courses

  • Visit the official website ignou.samarth.edu.in or ignou.ac.in

  • Login the admission portal using the details including enrollment number provided at time of fresh admission, select the programme or course, and enter registered date of birth

  • The portal will display your details and pre-filled admission forms based on the previous semester, check the details and enter.

  • Candidates will proceed to the online payment gateway. Use an internet banking system or credit and debit card to make the required payment.

  • A receipt or form will be generated online confirming admission into the programme. Take its print out or download it in PDF format for further use

Any new students who are willing to join the online programmes offered by IGNOU cannot apply on the official website.

IGNOU had earlier extended the last date for submission of dissertation and project work by the existing students till January 15.

