IGNOU Extends Date For Online Admission Programmes

The Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) has extended the last date for fresh admission to online distance learning (ODL) for all undergraduate and postgraduate courses till October 11.

Education | Written By Devanshe Pandey | Updated: Oct 1, 2021 4:56 pm IST

IGNOU extended the admission process for OLD courses
New Delhi:

The Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) has extended the last date for fresh admission to online distance learning (ODL) for all undergraduate and postgraduate courses till October 11. Students can apply through the online portal -- ignouadmission.samarth.edu.in. However, the registration process for the certification program has been concluded.

An official statement by IGNOU read: "The last date of Fresh Admissions for the July 2021 Session to ODL & Online Programmes (All Undergraduate and Postgraduate) except for Certificate Programmes has been extended by the University till 11th October. The interested candidates can apply through Online Admission Portal for ODL programmes: https://ignouadmission.samarth.edu.in/."

IGNOU Online Admission 2021: How To Register

  • Visit the official website -- ignou.samarth.edu.in or ignou.ac.in

  • On the registration portals, enter registration number and password, if already registered or register using asked credentials like phone number and email address

  • IGNOU 2021 form will appear on the screen upon successful registration

  • Fill the application form

  • Upload all the required documents

  • Cross check details and submit the form

  • Pay application fee through the prescribed gateways

  • Download and take a print out of the application form

Students will be able to pay fees through Credit Card (Master/Visa), Debit Card (Master/Visa/Rupay), Net Banking or UPI.

IGNOU Online Admission 2021: Required Documents

Scanned photograph of the applicant, signature, copy of age proof, educational qualification including class 10, 12 marksheets, copy of experience Certificate (if any), category certificate, if mentioned, copy of BPL certificate, if mentioned.

