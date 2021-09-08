IGNOU Extends Assignment Validity Period For Management Courses

IGNOU has extended the validity period of assignments of management courses

Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) has extended the validity period of assignments from six months to one year for all the courses under management programmes (MP) including Postgraduate (PG) diplomas and MBA- Banking and finance(MPB).

Sharing the official notice on Twitter, IGNOU said: "Extension of the validity period of Assignments of MP/ MPB Programmes."

"With the approval of the competent authority, the validity period of Assignments has been increased from six months (one semester) to one year (two semesters) for all the courses of existing Management Programmes (MP) - including the Post Graduate Diplomas and all courses of MPB - (MBA - Banking and Finance) as well as new MBA and MPB Programmes," the official statement read.

Meanwhile, IGNOU has commenced the registration procedure for MBA and MBA (Banking and Finance) for the July 2021 session. Candidates can apply for the registration through the official website of IGNOU- ignou.ac.in.

The last date to apply for the registration process is September 15.

Students will be required to register themselves to the online portal using their valid mobile number and e-mail ID to proceed for the application form. The admission process is open for both Indian and International students of IGNOU.