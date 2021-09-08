  • Home
  • Education
  • IGNOU Extends Assignment Validity Period For Management Courses

IGNOU Extends Assignment Validity Period For Management Courses

Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) has extended the validity period of assignments from six months to one year for all the courses under management programmes (MP) including Postgraduate (PG) diplomas and MBA- Banking and finance(MPB).

Education | Written By Devanshe Pandey | Updated: Sep 8, 2021 6:32 pm IST

RELATED NEWS

IGNOU Extends Re-Registration Deadline For July 2021 Session
IGNOU To Hold Final Year Exams In Seven Districts Of Maharashtra From August 3
IGNOU June TEE 2021: Admit Cards Expected Soon, Here’s How To Check
IGNOU June TEE 2021: Link Activated To Submit Exam Form; Know Details
IGNOU OPENMAT Entrance Test On April 11, Registration Begins
IGNOU Releases Admit Card For December 2020 Term End Exam
IGNOU Extends Assignment Validity Period For Management Courses
IGNOU has extended the validity period of assignments of management courses
New Delhi:

Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) has extended the validity period of assignments from six months to one year for all the courses under management programmes (MP) including Postgraduate (PG) diplomas and MBA- Banking and finance(MPB).

Sharing the official notice on Twitter, IGNOU said: "Extension of the validity period of Assignments of MP/ MPB Programmes."

"With the approval of the competent authority, the validity period of Assignments has been increased from six months (one semester) to one year (two semesters) for all the courses of existing Management Programmes (MP) - including the Post Graduate Diplomas and all courses of MPB - (MBA - Banking and Finance) as well as new MBA and MPB Programmes," the official statement read.

Meanwhile, IGNOU has commenced the registration procedure for MBA and MBA (Banking and Finance) for the July 2021 session. Candidates can apply for the registration through the official website of IGNOU- ignou.ac.in.

The last date to apply for the registration process is September 15.

Students will be required to register themselves to the online portal using their valid mobile number and e-mail ID to proceed for the application form. The admission process is open for both Indian and International students of IGNOU.

Click here for more Education News
IGNOU Courses
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
JEE Main Result 2021 Session 4 LIVE Updates: NTA Score Expected Soon, Cutoff, Merit List
Live | JEE Main Result 2021 Session 4 LIVE Updates: NTA Score Expected Soon, Cutoff, Merit List
Ahead Of College Reopening In Kerala, Education Minister To Convene Meeting With Principals On September 10
Ahead Of College Reopening In Kerala, Education Minister To Convene Meeting With Principals On September 10
Maharashtra Common Entrance Test (MHT CET) Admit Cards Released; Direct Links Here
Maharashtra Common Entrance Test (MHT CET) Admit Cards Released; Direct Links Here
First Batch Of Girl Cadets Take Admission In Sainik School Kazhakootam
First Batch Of Girl Cadets Take Admission In Sainik School Kazhakootam
JEE Main Result 2021: How NTA Will Rank Two Students Scoring Same Marks
JEE Main Result 2021: How NTA Will Rank Two Students Scoring Same Marks
.......................... Advertisement ..........................