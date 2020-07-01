IGNOU Extends Assignment Submission, Examination Form Deadline Till July 15

IGNOU Extends Last Date For Assignment Submission

The Indira Gandhi National Open University, or IGNOU, has extended the last date for the submission of examination forms and assignments for the term-end examination, or TEE 2020, till July 15. Students can also re-register for the session till July 31 online -- onlinerr.ignou.ac.in

Already-registered IGNOU students of the July session (annual programme) and January session (semester-based-programme) can submit their assignments, examination forms till July 15. This extension of deadline also encompasses assignments relating to projects, dissertations and journals.

As per a statement released by IGNOU, “In view of the problem faced by the students in submitting the Examination form, Assignments, Projects, Internships, etc., the last date of submission of these for the Term-end Examinations, June, 2020 have been extended till July 15. 2020.”

The increase in the number of active coronavirus cases in the country have led to the repeated extensions of the university’s deadlines. Earlier, the last date to submit the assignments was June 15.

Considering the difficulties students might face, IGNOU, this year has also provided for an option to submit the term-end examination assignments online through a designated link. However, the students are required to obtain a digital approval in prescribed proforma of the guide or supervisor through an email before submitting the IGNOU assignments online.