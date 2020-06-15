IGNOU Extends Assignment Submission Deadline Till June 30

IGNOU has extended the deadline for submission of assignment till June 30.

The Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) has extended the deadline for submission of assignment till June 30. Students who had enrolled for various courses in June 2019 were due to appear for the term end exam in June 2020. Due to COVID-19 pandemic, the exam has been postponed and fresh exam schedule is yet to be decided by the university.

Owing to the further extension of the lock-down on account of the Coronavirus (COVID-19), the last date for submission of exam form, assignment and project has been extended till 30th June, 2020 by the university, it has said.

In order to make it convenient for the students to submit their assignment, which is a part of the assessment, IGNOU has started online facility this year. Students have been asked to write the assignment, scan it and send it to their regional centres on their respective email address.

Prior to this, students had to submit their assignment and project reports in person at the study centres.