IGNOU Extends Assignment Submission Deadline Till January 15

The Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) has extended the last date to submit the assignments, project reports, field work journals, dissertation, and internships till January 15, 2022.

Edited by Mridusmita Deka | Updated: Jan 5, 2022 2:53 pm IST

IGNOU has extended the assignment submission date
New Delhi:

The Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) has extended the last date to submit the assignments, project reports, field work journals, dissertation, and internships till January 15, 2022 for the December term-end examinations 2021 (TEE). Students enrolled for the December TEE can submit their assignments till January 15 in online and physical mode at the respective study centres.

“Extension of the last date for submission of Assignments, Project Report, Dissertation, Internship, Field Work Journal (Practicum) Online /Offline mode is till 15th January, 2022,” read an IGNOU statement.

The university has started the re-registration portal. The last date of IGNOU re-registration for January session till January 31. The students can register for the January session online at ‘Samarth’ platform. This is applicable to students studying for undergraduate, postgraduate or semester-based courses of two or three-year duration. Students can register at the official website of IGNOU -- ignou.samarth.edu.in -- for the online courses.

IGNOU offers over 200 ODL programmes and 16 online programmes. List of programmes and other information are available on the websites. For ODL programmes, SC, ST students can avail the fee exemption facility. However, the facility is for only one programme per admission cycle.

IGNOU Online Application
