IGNOU Extends Assignment Submission Deadline For TEE December 2021, June 2022; Check Details

Candidates can visit the official website of IGNOU- ignou.ac.in for detailed information on Tee December 2021 and June 2022 session assignment submission.

Education | Written By Debika Chakraborty | Updated: Apr 19, 2022 6:31 pm IST
IGNOU TEE December 2021, June 2022 assignment submission deadlines are extended
Image credit: Shutterstock

IGNOU Assignment Status: The Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) has extended the deadline for the submission of assignments for the IGNOU Term-End Exam, or TEE, December 2021 and June 2022 sessions. According to the revised schedule, the last day for TEE December 2021 assignment submission is April 30, 2022, and the assignment submission date for TEE June 2022 is extended till May 15, 2022.

Candidates can visit the official website of IGNOU- ignou.ac.in for detailed information on Tee December 2021 and June 2022 sessions assignment submission.

The Term-end exam, or TEE, December 2021 was started by IGNOU from March 4, 2022 and ended on April 11, 2022. IGNOU TEE, December 2021 was conducted in 800 examination centres across the world. There were 19 overseas examination centres and 89 jail centres activated for the exam. According to the university data, a total number 6,76,790 students were appeared for the TEE December 2022.

Meanwhile, The Indira Gandhi National Open University, or IGNOU has extended the last date for application to BEd and NSc Nursing entrance exams. Previously, the last to apply for application to BEd and BSc Nursing was April 17. Later, the date was revised and the university shared a notice reading the same. Candidates can apply and register for the entrance test on the official website -- ignou.ac.in by April 24.

