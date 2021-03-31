IGNOU June TEE 2021: Assignment submission deadline extended

The Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) has extended the last date for submitting assignments for June Term-End Examination (TEE). The new deadline for submission of assignments is April 30, an official statement said. This extension will be for all programmes, the university said.

Meanwhile, re-registration for IGNOU January 2021 session will end today, March 31. Students can submit their re-registration forms at onlinerr.ignou.ac.in.

Recently, IGNOU has introduced a new Course-wise Registration Certification Scheme (CRCS). This will allow students to register for a specific course without having to register for the entire programme.

Under this scheme, students will be allowed to register for a single course or a limited number of courses, “subject to a maximum of 16 credits”.

Candidates will also be allowed to seek transfer of credits earned under the scheme by taking admission in any programme offered by the open university, IGNOU said.

For the CRCS scheme, candidates have to register at ignouadmission.samarth.edu.in. CRCS will be offered in both the cycles of admission.