IGNOU Extends Assignment Submission Deadline For June 2022 Term End Examination; Details Here

IGNOU assignment submission for TEE June 2022 is extended till May 31, 2022

IGNOU Assignment Status: The Indira Gandhi National Open University, commonly known as IGNOU, extended the deadline for submitting assignments for the IGNOU Term-End Exam, or TEE, June 2022 sessions. The IGNOU assignment submission deadline for TEE June 2022 session is extended till May 31, 2022. The candidates of the IGNOU TEE 2022 are now being provided with some additional time to submit their assignments.

Previously, the IGNOU assignment submission last date for the Term-End Exam 2022 June session was scheduled for May 15, 2022. However, the university has revised and postponed the deadline till May 31, 2022 for students.

“With the approval of the Competent Authority, the last date for submission of assignments (Both in hard copy and soft copy) for the Term-End Examination, June 2022 has been further extended up to May 31, 2022,” the IGNOU official notice reads.

The University also took to its official website to share the notice of the extension of IGNOU assignment submission. It captioned the notice as, “Notification regarding the extension of the last date for submission of Assignments for TEE, June, 2022 till May 31, 2022”

