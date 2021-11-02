  • Home
IGNOU Extends Application Date For UG, PG Admissions For July 2021 Session

IGNOU has extended the fresh admission process for the July 2021 session till November 12.

Education | Written By Devanshe Pandey | Updated: Nov 2, 2021 9:08 pm IST

IGNOU has extended the fresh admission process for the July 2021 session
New Delhi:

IGNOU has extended the fresh admission process for the July 2021 session till November 12. Students can apply for undergraduate and postgraduate programmes (except certificate and semester-based programmes) can apply at-- ignouadmission.samarth.edu.in. IGNOU has also commenced the re-registration for January 2022 session.

Students will be required to login at the samarth portal-- ignou.samarth.edu.in to re-register. The last date re-register for January session is November 30.

The registration process for admission to certificate/diploma and PG diploma programmes for July 2021 has been concluded by IGNOU.

In a communique, IGNOU wrote, “IGNOU has extended the last date for Fresh Admission for PG and UG Programmes (except Certificate and Semester based programmes) for the July-2021 Session till 12th November, 2021. Admission to Certificate / Diploma and PG Diploma programmes for July 2021 Session is closed. The interested candidates can apply through Online Admission Portal for ODL programmes: https://ignouadmission.samarth.edu.in.”

IGNOU July 2021 Session: How To Apply

  • Go to the official websites -- ignou.samarth.edu.in or ignou.ac.in

  • On the homepage, click on the news registration link

  • A login page will reopen

  • Enter asked details and set a password

  • Click on ‘Login’

  • IGNOU application form will appear on the screen

  • Fill in the application form

  • Submit and pay the application fee through prescribed payment methods

Students can refer to the following contact details for any queries:

Student service centre: ssc@ignou.ac.in, 011-29572513, and 29572514

Student registration division: csrc@ignou.ac.in, 011-29571301, 29571528 or any of the regional centres/study centres of the university

