IGNOU Extends Application Date For UG, PG Admissions For July 2021 Session

IGNOU has extended the fresh admission process for the July 2021 session

IGNOU has extended the fresh admission process for the July 2021 session till November 12. Students can apply for undergraduate and postgraduate programmes (except certificate and semester-based programmes) can apply at-- ignouadmission.samarth.edu.in. IGNOU has also commenced the re-registration for January 2022 session.

Students will be required to login at the samarth portal-- ignou.samarth.edu.in to re-register. The last date re-register for January session is November 30.

The registration process for admission to certificate/diploma and PG diploma programmes for July 2021 has been concluded by IGNOU.

In a communique, IGNOU wrote, “IGNOU has extended the last date for Fresh Admission for PG and UG Programmes (except Certificate and Semester based programmes) for the July-2021 Session till 12th November, 2021. Admission to Certificate / Diploma and PG Diploma programmes for July 2021 Session is closed. The interested candidates can apply through Online Admission Portal for ODL programmes: https://ignouadmission.samarth.edu.in.”

IGNOU July 2021 Session: How To Apply

Go to the official websites -- ignou.samarth.edu.in or ignou.ac.in

On the homepage, click on the news registration link

A login page will reopen

Enter asked details and set a password

Click on ‘Login’

IGNOU application form will appear on the screen

Fill in the application form

Submit and pay the application fee through prescribed payment methods

Students can refer to the following contact details for any queries:

Student service centre: ssc@ignou.ac.in, 011-29572513, and 29572514

Student registration division: csrc@ignou.ac.in, 011-29571301, 29571528 or any of the regional centres/study centres of the university