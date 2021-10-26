  • Home
  • Education
  • IGNOU Extends Application Date For July 2021 Session

IGNOU Extends Application Date For July 2021 Session

Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) has extended the last date for fresh admission to online distance learning (ODL) and online undergraduate and postgraduate programmes till October 31.

Education | Written By Devanshe Pandey | Updated: Oct 26, 2021 10:54 pm IST

IGNOU July session 2021: Application dates of online programmes extended
IGNOU July session 2021: Application dates of online programmes extended
New Delhi:

Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) has extended the last date for fresh admission to online distance learning (ODL) and online undergraduate and postgraduate programmes till October 31. Students can visit the official website--ignouadmission.samarth.edu.in to apply for IGNOU 2021 July session.

Sharing the extended date on Twitter, IGNOU wrote: "IGNOU further extends the last date of Fresh Admissions to ODL & Online UG/PG Programmes for the July 2021 Session till 31st October 2021. https://ignouadmission.samarth.edu.in."

To apply for online distance learning (ODL) and online programmes, students will be required to register themselves on the IGNOU July 2021 admission portal using their name, email ID, educational certificates, and mobile number. IGNOU will notify about all the developments on the registered mobile number and email ID.

IGNOU has concluded the admission process for certificate, diploma, PG diploma and semester-based UG/PG programmes.

IGNOU July 2021 Session: How To Apply

  • Go to the official websites -- ignou.samarth.edu.in or ignou.ac.in

  • On the homepage, click on the news registration link

  • A login page will reopen

  • Enter asked details and set a password

  • Click on ‘Login’

  • IGNOU application form will appear on the screen

  • Fill in the application form

  • Submit and pay the application fee through prescribed payment methods

"Last date for admission to Certificate, Diploma, PG Diploma and Semester-based UG/PG Programmes is over. In a particular admission cycle, facility for fee exemption available to SC/ST students can be claimed for one programme only. If an applicant submits more than one application claiming fee exemption, all the applications shall be rejected," reads an official statement on IGNOU website.

