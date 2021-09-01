IGNOU had earlier extended the last date multiple times

The Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) has again extended the last date to apply for admission and re-register for the July 2021 session. Learners can apply for admission, re-register for the July 2021 session up to September 15. Earlier, the last date to re-register for the July 2021 session was August 31.

The university had earlier extended the last date multiple times.

IGNOU admission registration is for new applicants and re-registration is for already enrolled learners. For admission to Open and Distance Learning programmes, register here and for online courses, register here. Learners can find more information on programmes offered by the open university at ignouadmission.samarth.edu.in.

IGNOU July 2021 re-registration forms can be submitted at ignou.samarth.edu.in.

“The fresh applicant is required to create new registration and submit all the details and choose the programme he/she wants to pursue. The applicant should read the instructions carefully while submitting the application. The university offers programmes in various disciplines at Masters’ Degrees, Bachelors’ Degrees, PG Diploma & Diploma, PG Certificate and Certificate Programmes and Appreciation/Awareness level,” IGNOU said.

The university on August 31 launched an Alumni Portal and a Facebook page. A university official said the Facebook page will help in bringing the Alumni on a common platform and facilitate the exchange of ideas and experiences, and the Alumni Portal will provide an updated database of registered alumni, which would be useful in enhancing their engagement with the University.