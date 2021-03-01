IGNOU January 2021 Session: Admission, Re-Registration Deadline Extended

Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) has extended the last date of admission and re-registration for the January 2021 session to March 15. Previously, the last date for re-registration was February 28 and now students have 15 more days to submit their forms.

For fresh admission, candidates can apply through the online admission portal of IGNOU: https://ignouadmission.samarth.edu.in/. Existing learners can re-register online through https://ignou.samarth.edu.in.

Candidates who want to know more about programmes offered by the university can visit the official website at ignouadmission.samarth.edu.in.

“Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) has extended the deadline for the submission of fresh applications for admissions to the January 2021 session. The last date to apply has been extended up to March 15, 2021...The re-registration last date has also been extended till March 15,” the IGNOU notification reads.

All existing students can submit re-registration forms. “You can re-register for the next year/semester of your programme irrespective of whether you have submitted the assignments or appeared in the term-end examination of the previous semester,” IGNOU had earlier said.

Instructions For IGNOU Re-Registration