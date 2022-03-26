  • Home
IGNOU UG, PG Programmes Admission Deadline Further Extended

IGNOU UG/ PG Admissions 2022: The admission deadline has been extended for both online and ODL mode, apply now till March 31

Updated: Mar 26, 2022 1:13 pm IST

Apply online for IGNOU UG/ PG admissions till March 31
Image credit: File

IGNOU UG/ PG Admissions 2022: The Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) has extended the admission deadline for fresh admission to undergraduate (UG) and postgraduate (PG) programmes till March 31. The admission deadline has been extended for both online and ODL mode. The admission portal for ODL programme is ignouadmission.samarth.edu.in, the candidates can apply for online programmes at ignouiop.samarth.edu.in. Earlier, the last date for admission process was March 22.

The learners can submit their re-registration form for the next year/semester through the link; onlinerr.ignou.ac.in.

IGNOU UG/ PG Admissions: Steps To Apply

  1. Go to ignouadmission.samarth.edu.in for ODL and ignouiop.samarth.edu.in for online courses
  2. Click on the 'application process' link
  3. Enter credentials and log-in
  4. Fill the application form, and upload documents
  5. Pay your application fees, and click on submit
  6. Download the application form, take a print out for further use.

IGNOU offers over 200 ODL programmes and 16 online programmes. List of programmes and other information are available on the official website.

Candidates seeking admission to the UG and PG programmes can contact IGNOU through the following email id and contact numbers of Student Service Centre: ssc@ignou.ac.in, 011-29572513, and 29572514.

