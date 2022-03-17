IGNOU Extends Admission Deadline For UG, PG Programmes

IGNOU extends last date for admission to UG and PG programmes

The Indira Gandhi National Open University has extended the last date for admission to undergraduate and postgraduate programmes. The open university has extended the admission deadline for online and ODL mode. However, the last date for certificate, semester-based and merit-based programmes has not been extended. The last date for admission and re-registration to IGNOU’s UG and PG programmes for the January 2022 session is March 22.

While the admission portal for ODL programmes is ignouadmission.samarth.edu.in, the online programmes on offer can be applied through the link: ignouiop.samarth.edu.in. The learners can submit their re-registration form for the next year/semester through the link; onlinerr.ignou.ac.in, an IGNOU statement said.

IGNOU January 2022 Session: Steps To Apply

Go to ignouadmission.samarth.edu.in for ODL and ignouiop.samarth.edu.in for Online courses.

Click on the 'application process' link.

Enter credentials and log-in.

Fill the application form, and upload documents.

Pay your application fees, and click on submit.

Download the application form, take a print out for further use.

IGNOU offers over 200 ODL programmes and 16 online programmes. List of programmes and other information are available on the official website.