IGNOU Extends Last Date For Admission And Re-Registration

The Indira Gandhi National Open University, or IGNOU, has extended the last date for the submission of admission and re-registration form online till August 16. Students can now apply online for admission to different postgraduate and undergraduate degree, postgraduate certificate (PG certificate), postgraduate diploma (PGD), certificate, diploma, and application or awareness-level programmes till August 16.

Students seeking admission at IGNOU are however advised to download the common prospectus and check the details of all the programmes and courses available at the university.

The programmes offered by IGNOU for the July 2020 session include MA in English, BA in Hindi, PGD in Rural Development, PG Certificate in Adult Education, Appreciation Course on Environment, Population and Sustainable Development, Awareness Programme on Value Added Products from Fruits and Vegetables and Dairy Farming.

Previously, IGNOU had opened admission to 10 online programmes. The university had also added another 24 courses on the SWAYAM Portal.

The increase in the number of active coronavirus cases in the country have led to the repeated extensions of the IGNOU’s deadlines for admission and re-registration. Earlier, the last date of admission to the programmes was July 31.