IGNOU Exempts Bachelors, Masters Degree Students From First Year Term End Exams

IGNOU term end examination 2021

The Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) has exempted the undergraduate and postgraduate students of first year courses from appearing for the term end examination. This decision has been taken for the students who have enrolled in July 2020 admission session.

Students who are pursuing masters courses will be marked on the basis of the average marks/grades obtained by them in the term-end examination of the second-year courses. However, there is no exemption for the students in submitting other components like practical examinations, assignments, project reports, dissertation, internship, fieldwork journal (practicum) among others.

As per the statement shared by the IGNOU, students pursuing the following courses will be exempted from giving the term-end examination:

1st Year of Bachelor Degree Programmes 1st Year of Master Degree Programmes BAG, BCOMG, BSCG,, BTS, BAVTM, BAECH, BAHIH, BAPSH, BAPCH, BAPAH, BASOH, BSCANH, BAEGH, BAHDH, BSWG, BSCBCH (Registered in July 2020 admission session) MCOM, MEG, MHD, MPS, MAH, MSO, MAPC, MEC, MPA, MAAN, MGPS, MARD, MSCDFSM, MSCCFT, MSW, MSWC, MAEDU, MADE, MAAE, MTTM, MAPY, MADVS, MAWGS, MAGD, MATS, MAJMC, MSK (Registered in July 2020 admission session) BCA – 1st and 2nd Semester, registered in January 2021 admission session M.Sc.(MACS)– 1st and 2nd Semester registered in January 2021 admission session





IGNOU will conduct the exam for second year bachelor degree programmes which were registered in July 2020 admission session and for the BCA Degree Programme registered in January 2021 admission session for the 3rd and 4th Semesters in December 2021.

In an official statement shared by the IGNOU, "The examination fees already paid by the students for the Term-end-Examination, June 2021 for the exempted courses will be adjusted against the examination fee payable for the second year courses.”

“The students who do not want the exemption may appear for the Term-end-Examination of the first year courses in the Term-end-Examinations, December 2021 or afterwards till the expiry of the maximum duration of the Programme, subject to the fulfillment of the other eligibility conditions,” the university added further.