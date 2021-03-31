IGNOU To Develop Certificate Programme For JNV Teachers

IGNOU and NVS have signed an agreement to launch a ‘Six Months Certificate Programme’ for teachers

The Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) and Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti (NVS) have signed an agreement to provide the ‘Six Months Certificate Programme’ to train 10,000 teachers of Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalayas (JNVs). The programme will allow "teachers to work more efficiently to strengthen the social-emotional learning of their students and facilitate their career choices," IGNOU said.

The programmes will be launched by the School of Education at IGNOU.

Professor Nageshwar Rao, Vice-Chancellor, IGNOU assured NVS that the university shall deliver high-quality training to its teachers by integrating technology to the content delivery.

The agreement was signed by Dr VB Negi, Registrar (Admin) of IGNOU and G Arumugam, Joint Commissioner of NVS.

Professor RP Das, Pro-Vice Chancellor stressed on whole school intervention with the active participation of the principals of Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya, and Professor Uma Kanjilal, Pro- Vice Chancellor called for use of a blended approach.

Commissioner of Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti, Vinayak Garg, IAS said, “The training of teachers should lead to a visible qualitative change in our unique residential schooling system”.