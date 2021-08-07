IGNOU To Deliver Courses In Malayalam Through SWAYAM: Education Minister

Image credit: Wiki Media Commons IGNOU will start Certificate. Diploma courses in Malayalam: Dharmendra Pradhan

The Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) will start certificate and diploma courses in Malayalam as well through the SWAYAM platform, the Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan said today. The courses in Malayalam through SWAYAM seeks to extend learning opportunities to Malayali speaking students, including those abroad in their mother tongue.

The certificate and diploma programmes in Malayalam are in line with the National Education Policy (NEP)’s provision for the inclusion of regional languages in the mainstream curriculum from schools to colleges.

While announcing this, the Education Minister said: “Happy to share that in line with the NEP, IGNOU is developing and starting certificate/diploma level programmes in Malayalam through SWAYAM. This will extend learning opportunities to Malayali speaking students, including those abroad in their mother tongue.”

“As recommended in the New Education Policy and as envisioned by PM Narendra Modi Ji, we are committed to promote learning in Indian languages, make our education system linguistically-diverse to improve learning outcomes,” he added.

The technical education regulator, All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE), earlier last month on July, had also permitted BTech programs in 11 regional languages.These languages are Hindi, Marathi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Gujarati, Malayalam, Bengali, Assamese, Punjabi and Odia.