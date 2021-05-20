IGNOU December TEE Result 2020 Declared; Direct Link

IGNOU December TEE result declared at ignou.ac.in

The Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) has declared the December TEE 2020 result. The official result website of IGNOU -- ignou.ac.in -- has published the December term-end exam (TEE) results. Candidates who appeared for the December TEE 2020 can check the result by logging into the official portal using their enrollment numbers.

The result of IGNOU December TEE 2020 has been released in the form of marksheets and includes subject-wise marks obtained by the candidates. “Remaining results of Term-End, Assignment, Practical and Project awards is a continuous process and will be updated soon,” read a statement on the result link.

December TEE Result Direct Link

The university has also allowed the students who appeared for the December 2020 TEE to apply for photocopies of answer booklets, re-evaluation of marks. Students unsatisfied with the IGNOU December 2020 TEE results can apply for the re-evaluation of marks scored in the term-end exams. Students can also apply for obtaining the photocopies of IGNOU TEE answer sheets. Students can apply online at the university’s website for revaluation and applying for photocopies.

Steps To Check December TEE Results 2020

Visit the official website

Click on the “Result” link

Enter enrollment numbers

Click on “View Results”

December TEE 2020 results will be displayed on the screen

Candidates can also download the December TEE Grade cards as a PDF file

IGNOU December 2020 TEE Result: How To Apply For Scanned Copies, Revaluation