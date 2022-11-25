IGNOU December TEE 2022 Registration With Late Fee Ends Today

Image credit: shutterstock.com The December TEE 2022 registration with late fee ends today at ignou.ac.in

IGNOU December TEE 2022: The Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) has closed the registration for the December Term End Examination (TEE) with late fee today, November 25. The candidates who have not applied can do so with a late fee on the official website- ignou.ac.in. The candidates have to pay a late fee of Rs 1,100 and Rs 200 per programme. "Last date to apply online for TEE DEC-2022 is November 25, 23:59 PM with late fee of Rs 1100," IGNOU statement mentioned.

The December TEE 2022 registration without late fee was earlier closed on November 15 on the official website- ignou.ac.in. To fill in the exam form at exam.ignou.ac.in, candidates need to enter the details of programme code, enrollment number, and select the exam centre region. ALSO READ | IGNOU Application Form For BEd, PhD, BSc Nursing Entrance Tests For January 2023 Exam Out

IGNOU December TEE 2022: How To Apply At Ignou.ac.in

Visit the official website- ignou.ac.in Click on December TEE 2022 application link In the new window, fill the application form with personal, academic qualification details Pay the application fee, click on submit Download IGNOU December TEE application form, and take a print out for further reference.

The December TEE 2022 will be held from December 2 to January 5 in two shifts; morning shift from 10 am to 1 pm and afternoon shift from 2 pm to 5 pm. Meanwhile, the deadline to submit final project/ dissertation/ field work journals/ internship reports is November 30.