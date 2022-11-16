IGNOU December TEE 2022 Registration With Late Fee Begins Today At Ignou.ac.in

Image credit: shutterstock.com Apply till November 25 at ignou.ac.in

IGNOU December TEE 2022: The Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) has closed the application process for the December Term End Examination (TEE). The candidates who want to apply for December TEE 2022 can do so with a late fee on the official website- ignou.ac.in. The candidates can apply with a late fee of Rs 1,100 and Rs 200 per programme from November 16 to November 25, 2022. "Last date to apply online for TEE DEC-2022 is November 25, 23:59 PM with late fee of Rs 1100," IGNOU statement mentioned.

The December TEE 2022 will be held from December 2 to January 5 in two shifts; morning shift from 10 am to 1 pm and afternoon shift from 2 pm to 5 pm. ALSO READ | IGNOU January 2023 Re-Registration Begins; Direct Link

IGNOU December TEE 2022: Steps To Register At Ignou.ac.in

Visit the official website- ignou.ac.in

Click on December TEE 2022 form submission link

In the new window, fill the application form and pay the fee

Click on submit

Download the application form and take a print out for further reference.

Meanwhile, IGNOU has also started re-registration process for January 2023 session. The last date of re-registration for January 2023 session is December 31. The deadline to submit final project/ dissertation/ field work journals/ internship reports is November 30.