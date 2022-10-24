IGNOU December TEE 2022 Registration To Close Next Week, Steps To Apply At Ignou.ac.in

Image credit: File Photo IGNOU December 2022 TEE exam is scheduled to start from December 2

IGNOU December TEE 2022 Registration: The students who want to appear for the Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) December term-end examinations should note that the TEE 2022 registration will be closed on October 31. The candidates who will appear for the December term-end exams can apply on the official website- exam.ignou.ac.in. They can also apply from November 1 to 15 with an additional late fee of Rs 1,100.

The application fee for the December TEE 2022 exam is Rs 200 per course. IGNOU December 2022 TEE exam is scheduled to start from December 2. The IGNOU December TEE 2023 will end on January 5. ALSO READ | IGNOU Extends Last Date To Submit December 2022 TEE Assignment

The December TEE will be held in two shifts; morning shift from 10 am to 1 pm and afternoon shift from 2 pm to 5 pm. “This is a tentative date sheet. Portal for online submission of Examination Form for December 2022 Term-end Examination will be opened in due course”, IGNOU notification mentioned.

IGNOU December TEE 2022: How To Apply At Exam.ignou.ac.in

Visit the official website- ignou.ac.in Click on IGNOU December TEE 2022 form link Read the instructions carefully and click on online application form tab Enter programme code, enrollment number, and select your exam center region Pay the IGNOU December TEE 2022 application fee Click on Submit Download, and take a print out for further reference.

Meanwhile, IGNOU has extended the last date to submit assignments. Candidates can submit their assignments, final project, dissertation, field work journals, and internship reports till October 31. IGNOU December TEE 2022 assignment can be submitted at ignou.ac.in.