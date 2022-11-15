IGNOU December TEE 2022 Registration Ends Today; Apply At Ignou.ac.in

IGNOU December TEE 2022 Application Ends Today

IGNOU December TEE 2022: The Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) will close the registration window for the IGNOU December Term End Examination (TEE) today, November 15, 2022. Candidates can apply online for the IGNOU December TEE 2022 through the official website- exam.ignou.ac.in.

However, the last date to submit the IGNOU December TEE online form with the late fee of Rs 1,100 and Rs 200 per programme is from November 16 to November 25, 2022. The December 2022 TEE of the university will commence on December 2, 2022, and will conclude on January 5, 2023. IGNOU will release the December TEE admit card on the university website a week or 10 days before the examination.

To fill in the exam form candidates must visit the official website at first. Then click on the "Online submission of examination form for December 2022 TEE" link. Candidates after that need to fill out the online application form, enter the programme code, enrollment number, and select the exam centre region. It is compulsory for each and every candidate to pay the IGNOU 2022 exam form fee through credit card, debit card and net banking (only through HDFC or IDBI bank).

Candidates must make sure that the exam form for all the courses for which exams are to be written are filled in one attempt, as the next attempt to add the courses can result in the change of exam centre or non-availability of sitting capacity at the same exam centre.