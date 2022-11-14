  • Home
IGNOU December TEE 2022 Form Submission Ends Tomorrow; Details Here

IGNOU December TEE 2022: The December TEE 2022 application fee is Rs 200 per course, while candidates can apply online from November 16 to 25 with a late fee of Rs 1,100 plus Rs 200 per course

Education | Edited by Arnab Mitra | Updated: Nov 14, 2022 2:45 pm IST

Last date to apply online for TEE 2022 is November 15
Image credit: shutterstock.com

IGNOU December TEE 2022: The Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) will close the December Term End Examination (TEE) form submission window on Tuesday, November 15. The registered candidates can submit the exam form till 11:59 PM tomorrow. Earlier, the last date to submit the December TEE 2022 form was November 10, but it was extended to November 15. "Last date to Apply Online for TEE DEC-2022 is November 15, 23:59 PM (extended) without late fee," as mentioned on the IGNOU website.

The December TEE 2022 application fee is Rs 200 per course, while candidates can apply online from November 16 to 25 with a late fee of Rs 1,100 plus Rs 200 per course.

IGNOU December TEE 2022 Registration: Steps To Apply At Ignou.ac.in

  1. Visit the official website- ignou.ac.in
  2. Click on December TEE 2022 exam form submission link
  3. In the new window, enter enrollment number, programme, exam centre region
  4. Choose the exam paper, centre and pay the exam fee
  5. Click on submit
  6. Download it, and take a print out for further reference.

IGNOU will conduct the December TEE 2022 from December 2 to January 5 in two shifts; morning shift from 10 am to 1 pm and afternoon shift from 2 pm to 5 pm. Meanwhile, the fresh admission for PG and UG Programme, both for Online and ODL mode will be closed on November 15. The deadline to submit final project/ dissertation/ field work journals/ internship reports is November 30.

