IGNOU December TEE 2022 Form Submission Ends Today At Ignou.ac.in

IGNOU will conduct the December TEE 2022 from December 2. The TEE 2022 will be held from 10 am to 1 pm and 2 pm to 5 pm.

Education | Written By Arpita Das | Updated: Nov 10, 2022 2:49 pm IST

IGNOU December TEE 2022 Form Submission Ends Today At Ignou.ac.in
IGNOU December TEE form submission ends today.

IGNOU December TEE 2022: The Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) will close the IGNOU December Term End Examination (TEE) form submission window today, November 10. However, the last date to submit the IGNOU December TEE online form with the late fee of Rs 1,100 and Rs 200 per programme is November 15 up to 12 am.

Before submitting the exam form students must make sure that the registration for the courses is valid and not time-barred. The required number of assignments in the courses must have been submitted by the due date before filling out the form.

The IGNOU December TEE 2022 is scheduled to be held from December 2, 2022 to January 5, 2023. The hall ticket to the eligible students will be uploaded on the university website approximately seven to 10 days before the commencement of the Term End Examination. Students need to take the printout of the admit card and report to the examination centre on the date and time mentioned on the hall ticket before the commencement of the exam.

IGNOU December TEE 2022: Steps To Fill Exam Form

  • Open the official website - ignou.ac.in.
  • Then click on the "Online submission of examination form for December 2022 TEE" link.
  • Fill out the online application form, enter the programme code, enrollment number, and select the exam centre region.
  • Then click on ‘submit.’
  • Pay the IGNOU 2022 exam form fee through credit card, debit card and net banking (only through HDFC or IDBI bank).
IGNOU exam form
