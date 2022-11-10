IGNOU December TEE 2022 Form Submission Ends Today At Ignou.ac.in

IGNOU December TEE form submission ends today.

IGNOU December TEE 2022: The Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) will close the IGNOU December Term End Examination (TEE) form submission window today, November 10. However, the last date to submit the IGNOU December TEE online form with the late fee of Rs 1,100 and Rs 200 per programme is November 15 up to 12 am.

Before submitting the exam form students must make sure that the registration for the courses is valid and not time-barred. The required number of assignments in the courses must have been submitted by the due date before filling out the form.

The IGNOU December TEE 2022 is scheduled to be held from December 2, 2022 to January 5, 2023. The hall ticket to the eligible students will be uploaded on the university website approximately seven to 10 days before the commencement of the Term End Examination. Students need to take the printout of the admit card and report to the examination centre on the date and time mentioned on the hall ticket before the commencement of the exam.

IGNOU December TEE 2022: Steps To Fill Exam Form