IGNOU December TEE 2021: Tentative Date Sheet Out At Ignou.ac.in

IGNOU December TEE 2021 date sheet released

Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) has released the tentative date sheet for December Term End Examination (TEE) 2021. According to the IGNOU tentative date sheet, the December TEE will commence from January 20, 2022 and will continue till February 22, 2022. The exam will be conducted in two shifts, morning shift will start from 10 am and will continue till 1 pm. The evening shift exam will be held from 2 pm to 5 pm. Candidates appearing for the examination can check and download the tentative IGNOU TEE 2021 date sheet at ignou.ac.in.

This date sheet is tentative and IGNOU will release the final date sheet shortly on the official website. IGNOU TEE will be conducted in Multiple Choice Question (MCQ) pattern for some of the programmes including BDP/BTS/BCA/BSW, CBCS based bachelors and honors degree programmes among others.

IGNOU has also said to open the online submission of the December TEE examination form in due course at ignou.ac.in.

IGNOU has released a set of following instruction for the candidates: "Portal for online submission of Examination Form for December 2021 Term-end Examination will be opened in due course; Registration for the courses is valid and not time barred; Required number of assignments in the courses must have been submitted by due date wherever applicable as per the provision of your Programme; Have completed minimum time to pursue the courses as per the provision of the Programme."

Students can contact to datesheet@ignou.ac.in in case of any queries or information.