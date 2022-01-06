  • Home
IGNOU December TEE 2021 Exam Postponed Due To Surge In Covid-19 Cases

IGNOU December TEE 2021: The December TEE exams 2021 which was scheduled to be held from January 20 to February 23 have been postponed till further notification

Updated: Jan 6, 2022

IGNOU December TEE 2021 Exam Postponed Due To Surge In Covid-19 Cases
IGNOU December TEE 2021 exam was scheduled to be held from January 20 to February 23
Image credit: FILE
New Delhi:

IGNOU December TEE 2021: The Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) has postponed the December 2021 term-end examinations amid spike in Covid-19 cases. The December TEE exam 2021 which was scheduled to be held from January 20 to February 23 have been postponed till further notification. "The students are advised to keep checking the varsity's website for examination related information and updates at frequent intervals," IGNOU notification mentioned.

Also, the last date of submission of assignments, project reports, internship, fieldwork journal, dissertation has been extended till January 15.


IGNOU TEE will be conducted in Multiple Choice Question (MCQ) pattern for some of the programmes including BDP/BTS/BCA/BSW, CBCS based bachelors and honors degree programmes among others. Candidates appearing for the examination can check and download the IGNOU TEE 2021 date sheet at ignou.ac.in.

Students can contact to datesheet@ignou.ac.in in case of any queries or information.

