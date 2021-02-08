IGNOU December TEE 2020 Revised Admit Card Released

Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) has released the revised admit card for IGNOU December TEE 2020 exams. The hall ticket has been released for FST01, AMT01, CTE03, BECE016, CHE09, and LSE01 courses on the official website- ignou.ac.in. All those candidates who have earlier downloaded the IGNOU admit card 2020 are advised to download again from the official site.

The exam schedule has been revised for courses including Foundation Course in Science and Technology (FST01), Teaching of Primary School Mathematics (AMT01), Certificate in Teaching of English as a Second Language (CTE03), Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE016), Chemistry (CHE09) and Life Sciences (LSE01).

Here's the direct link

IGNOU has asked all the students who are to appear for the IGNOU December TEE 2020 exam for the above-mentioned subjects to download a fresh or revised hall ticket. "Change in December 2020 TEE exam date of FST01, AMT01, CTE03, BECE016, CHE09 and LSE01. Please download revised hall ticket," reads the statement on the official website.

IGNOU Admit Card 2020: Steps To Download The Hall Ticket

Candidates can follow these simple steps to access IGNOU December TEE 2020 admit card online:

Step 1: Go to the official website of IGNOU- ignou.ac.in

Step 2: On the homepage, visit the ‘Alerts’ section

Step 3: Click on the link that reads: ‘Link for Hall Ticket December 2020 Term End Examination’

Step 4: A new page will open

Step 5: Key in your enrolment number and select the programme from the drop-down menu

Step 6: Click on the ‘Submit’ button. IGNOU hall ticket will be displayed on the screen.

Step 8: Download the IGNOU December TEE revised admit card and take its print out.