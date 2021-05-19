IGNOU December TEE 2020: Apply for re-evaluation up to May 31

The Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) has extended the last date to submit the December Term End Exam (TEE) re-evaluation form. Learners can now apply for re-evaluation of their December TEE 2020 answer sheets up to May 31. This has been done keeping in view the difficulties caused by the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic, the university said.

“In view of the lockdown on account of surging second wave of COVID-19, the last date for submission of re-evaluation form is hereby extended upto May 31, 2021, as one time measure for those whose maximum 30 days submission time is over. However, the 30 days submission time is available for all those students whose results are being declared from May 2, 2021 onwards,” an official statement said.

Learners can also apply for obtaining the photocopies of IGNOU TEE answer sheets. However, they can not apply for revaluation and photocopies of exams held for multiple-choice questions (MCQs).

“Reevaluation and copy of Answerscripts is not available for the following exam for Multiple Choice Questions (MCQ) type and conducted on OMR sheets. These Course Code BPP (PCO01, OMT101, OSS101) BDP/BTS/BCA ( BSHF101, FST01) BPCHHN ( BNS041, BNS042) CLIS (BLI011, BLII012, BLII013, BLII014). CBCS Based Bachelors and Honours degree programme (BEVAE181) [BEGE103 (S)]”, the university had earlier said.

The photocopies of the answer sheets will be provided by the concerned REC if the answer script has not been processed for Re-evaluation.

Learners can also apply for the photocopy before applying for re-evaluation, or can apply for both together.